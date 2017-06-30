QTS' New HyperBlock Offering Addresses Need For Faster, Hyperscale-Ready Data Center Capability
As demand for quickly scalable data center capabilities skyrockets among large enterprises and public cloud providers, QTS Realty Trust said it hopes to capitalize on the "amazing transformation in the marketplace" with its flexible hyperscale offering, HyperBlock. The Overland Park, Kan.-based co-location, cloud and managed services company, No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Mike
|24
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Jun 16
|Tfish14
|1
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May '17
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC