Overland Park recycling center will no longer accept e-waste
Friday is the last day that the Overland Park recycling center will accept electronics. Unused computers, laptops, stereos, cables, monitors have lost much of their value in scrap, said Jim Twigg, the city's environmental programs coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC