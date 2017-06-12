Opening This Week at Theatre in the P...

Opening This Week at Theatre in the Park: Crazy for You

Monday Jun 12

A lot of Gershwin tunes - and that's what audiences will get with the delightful musical CRAZY FOR YOU at Theatre in the Park beginning Friday, June 16 for a seven-performance run. This all singing, dancing Gershwin classic musical runs through Sunday, June 18, and continues Wednesday, June 21 through Saturday, June 24. The box office opens at 6 p.m. and the gates to the seating bowl open at 6:30 p.m.; the show begins at 8:30 p.m. CRAZY FOR YOU is rated PG.

