Metro North Crossing scores golf ente...

Metro North Crossing scores golf entertainment complex

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A new golf and entertainment complex similar to TopGolf Overland Park and the Driv Golf Lounge + Brewhouse proposed for North Kansas City is coming to the Northland as part of the Metro North Crossing redevelopment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Wed Seek help fast 23
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May '17 suzbradbury 2
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC