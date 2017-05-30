May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payr...

May Jobs Report: 138,000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

A "Now Hiring!" sign is displayed next to the Jiffy Lube International booth at a jobs fair in Overland Park, Kansas, in March. Some 138,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May, according to the monthly jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
Skype sex with Mex babe May 6 Denisserojas831 1
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC