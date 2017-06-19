Kansas school arms security officers ...

Kansas school arms security officers with semi-automatic rifles

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: New York Daily News

A Kansas school district's decision to arm officers with semi-automatic rifles has reignited the debate on whether campus security should be equipped with high-powered firearms. Shawnee Mission School District has recently seen an array of reactions from the community in regards to its purchase of eight Smith & Wesson M&P semi-automatic rifles nearly two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) 15 hr Lori 22
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC