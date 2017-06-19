Kansas school arms security officers with semi-automatic rifles
A Kansas school district's decision to arm officers with semi-automatic rifles has reignited the debate on whether campus security should be equipped with high-powered firearms. Shawnee Mission School District has recently seen an array of reactions from the community in regards to its purchase of eight Smith & Wesson M&P semi-automatic rifles nearly two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|Lori
|22
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Jun 16
|Tfish14
|1
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC