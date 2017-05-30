Kansas lawmakera s gun comment provok...

Kansas lawmakera s gun comment provoking backlash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita lawmaker's tweet that suggested numerous guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons Thursday has prompted a call for a rebuke by legislative leadership. The tweet, coming as the Legislature passed a bill to allow public hospitals to continue prohibiting concealed weapons, also drew attention to the number of lawmakers who have guns in the Statehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
Skype sex with Mex babe May 6 Denisserojas831 1
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC