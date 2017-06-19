Johnson County Museum plans Family Fun Day, Doo Dads concert

Less than a month after reopening at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in the former King Louie building, the Johnson County Museum is planning a Family Fun Day, preceded by a Saturday morning concert by the Doo Dads. These events will take place on Saturday, July 1 at the JCAHC, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

