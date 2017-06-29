Faith and Life Online Announces New L...

Faith and Life Online Announces New Look and Feel for Fall 2017

Wednesday

Contact: Jeremy Foster, My Catholic Faith Delivered , 866-981-8964 OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 28, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Since 2008, Ignatius Press and MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com have partnered to offer the Faith and Life Online Series. Flipping the classroom with the Faith and Life Online Series allows learners to receive learning anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

