DataLocker Provides Remediation Against Ransomware Attacks

Proven leader in secure backup devices trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 are cost effective and easiest to use and implement against "WannaCry" scenarios / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERLAND PARK, KS-- - DataLocker , a developer of data security solutions, today announced that in the aftermath of the recent high-profile ransomware attacks, computer users around the world have been focusing their attention on "who did it" and "what is it" while little attention has been placed on remediation. DataLocker believes that these types of attacks and infections are probable and inevitable and that organizations need to focus on remediation as much as prevention.

