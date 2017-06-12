Congressman Yoder Reassures After Shooting Targeting His GOP Baseball Team
Representative Kevin Yoder of Overland Park, Kansas reacts to this morning's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia and talks about being on the congressional baseball team that was targeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|27 min
|Seek help fast
|17
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC