Bank robbery suspect arrested after police chase

Leawood police officers gave chase to a bank robbery suspect in the south Kansas City metro and made the arrest after the man driving crashed into another motorist. The high-speed police chase wound through the area near 128th and State Line Wednesday afternoon, ending on Pawnee after the dark red sedan crashed into the back of an SUV and slowed down.

