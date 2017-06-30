Attorney for K-12 districts calls for more funding, state argues for dismissal
Alan Rupe, an attorney representing public school districts and students, tries to argue his case in front of the Supreme Court during a May 2016 hearing on school finance. Attorneys representing the state of Kansas and a group of districts suing it argued in separate briefs submitted Friday to the Kansas Supreme Court whether a new school funding formula meets Constitutional requirements.
