Attorney for K-12 districts calls for...

Attorney for K-12 districts calls for more funding, state argues for dismissal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Alan Rupe, an attorney representing public school districts and students, tries to argue his case in front of the Supreme Court during a May 2016 hearing on school finance. Attorneys representing the state of Kansas and a group of districts suing it argued in separate briefs submitted Friday to the Kansas Supreme Court whether a new school funding formula meets Constitutional requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park Mon Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Mon latty 25
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May '17 suzbradbury 2
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC