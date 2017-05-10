YRC Worldwide Sheds 180 Management and Other Nonunion Jobs as Quarterly Loss Doubles

Overland Park, Kan.-based YRC Worldwide Inc. said that its financial loss doubled in the first quarter and that it cut 180 management and other nonunion jobs in a streamlining effort to make the trucking business more efficient. The job cuts were accompanied by other cost savings in the company's dealings with "external professionals," such as consultants, and from increased collaboration among its four companies that combined duplicate departments.

