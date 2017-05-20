YRC Removes Interim Tag From Stephani...

YRC Removes Interim Tag From Stephanie Fisher's CFO Title

YRC Worldwide Inc. removed the interim tag on Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fisher's title, officially announcing her as the successor after Jamie Pierson resigned from the post at the end of 2016. "Stephanie has been a key contributor on nearly every aspect of our financial operations, including our successful refinancing efforts," YRC CEO James Welch said in a statement.

