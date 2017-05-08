Why the Retail Crisis Could Be Coming to American Groceries
The American grocery store has so far been mostly immune to the ravages of online shopping and the all around apocalyptic outlook facing the nation's retailers. But a war is coming to the staid supermarket, and that could mean more consolidation, bankruptcies, and falling prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|DMendoza
|3
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC