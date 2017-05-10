Water Supply Project Earns Global Desalination Plant Honor
The plant increases water supply by creating purified water from seawater and delivering it to the largest copper mine in the world. Black & Veatch served as engineer of record and led the engineering design, procurement, resident engineering, pre-commissioning and commissioning for the marine and desalination components of the EWS project.
