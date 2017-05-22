Utility surcharge possible to fund schools under Kansas Senate plan
Senators are moving to craft their own school finance plan that a top Republican wants to pay for with a surcharge on utility bills. A Senate committee will work for the rest of the week and potentially into the weekend to develop the plan, under a time line outlined by Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, who chairs the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|suzbradbury
|2
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Mark
|8
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC