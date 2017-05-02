US prosecutors in Kansas, chiropractor settle fraud case
A Kansas City-area chiropractor has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle allegations that his offices submitted false claims to Medicare for treating certain patients. Federal prosecutors in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday announced the deal involving Brian Schnitta and his Natural Way Chiropractic Center clinic.
