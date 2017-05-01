Top KC employer adds more space to accommodate hiring 500 people
Experiencing massive growth and needing more space, Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies LLC leased 62,500 square feet of office space in the Quintiles Building at 6700 W. 115th St. in Overland Park to house about 300 employees.
