The Kansas City Tuesday Midday Links
The second- and third-biggest hotels in the Kansas City metro are requesting public incentives to help pay for renovations and improvements. Crown Center Redevelopment Corp., which owns the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center and Westin Crown Center, is seeking a 30-year, one-cent community improvement district surcharge, The Kansas City Star reports.
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Amanda
|11
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|Tue
|suzbradbury
|2
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
