Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the last few weeks: 4/28/2017 - Tallgrass Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tallgrass Energy Partners, L.P. owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets primarily in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Mon
|DMendoza
|3
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC