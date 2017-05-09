Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the last few weeks: 4/28/2017 - Tallgrass Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tallgrass Energy Partners, L.P. owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets primarily in North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.