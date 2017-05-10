Red Metals Shipments Decline in March
Service center shipments of red metals declined modestly in March compared with the same month last year, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. Total copper shipments declined 1.7 percent to 11.3 million pounds, while alloy shipments dipped 0.8 percent to 10.8 million pounds compared with March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Mon
|DMendoza
|3
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC