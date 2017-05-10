Red Metals Shipments Decline in March

Service center shipments of red metals declined modestly in March compared with the same month last year, reports the Copper and Brass Servicenter Association, Overland Park, Kan. Total copper shipments declined 1.7 percent to 11.3 million pounds, while alloy shipments dipped 0.8 percent to 10.8 million pounds compared with March 2016.

