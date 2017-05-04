Plane headed for Manhattan makes emergency landing in field

A pilot flying a small plane en route from the Johnson County Executive Airport to Manhattan was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 1964 Mooney airplane, piloted by Larry Simpson, 71, of Stuart, Fla., took off from the Johnson County Airport just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before experiencing engine failure after climbing to 1,000 feet, the release said.

