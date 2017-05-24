New Study from FireMon Finds Two Thirds of Organizations Unwittingly...
New Study from FireMon Finds Two Thirds of Organizations Unwittingly Waste Upwards of $88k per Year Paying IT Security Staff to Fix Colleagues' Personal Computer Problems OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and DALLAS, May 24, 2017 -- FireMon , the market leader in Intelligent Security Management, polled just over 350 IT security professionals and found that 83% said colleagues in other departments turn to them to fix their personal computer problems.
