Media risks rise as public trust fades

Monday Read more: Business Insurance

President Donald Trump has accused the mainstream media of being the enemy of the people, but the media's own enemy remains defamation lawsuits, with social media complicating the equation. Mr. Trump's negative view of the media is shared by a sizable segment of the U.S. population, with their distrust being compounded by concerns over "fake news."

