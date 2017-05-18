Lawmakers split over whether to pass ...

Lawmakers split over whether to pass one tax bill or two

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Lawmakers are growing increasingly divided over whether they should pursue one or two bills that would raise taxes as the second week of their wrap-up session ended with little forward progress. Some lawmakers are now raising the possibility of making budget cuts if the division continues to frustrate attempts to pass a tax plan and enact a new school funding formula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) May 12 Sammysissy999 6
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
Skype sex with Mex babe May 6 Denisserojas831 1
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Apr 30 JWAR 3
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Johnson County was issued at May 18 at 9:40PM CDT

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC