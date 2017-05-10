KC Celebrates National Travel and Tou...

KC Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

Kansas City is joining millions across the country in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week , a seven-day campaign that champions hospitality industry professionals and the impactful contributions they make to local economic growth. The 2017 event, which runs May 7-13, highlights the faces of travel, or those in the industry who keep it strong.

