JCPRD presents two 50 Plus Travel Shows

Learn about upcoming travel destinations when JCPRD presents two 50 Plus Travel Shows on June 6 Join fellow travelers in search of new destinations to explore and trips to take when the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District presents two Travel Shows on June 6 at the new Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. During these free three-hour events, participants will meeting their 50 Plus travel professionals while previewing our scheduled destinations and beautiful vacation spots.

