JCPRD presents two 50 Plus Travel Shows
Learn about upcoming travel destinations when JCPRD presents two 50 Plus Travel Shows on June 6 Join fellow travelers in search of new destinations to explore and trips to take when the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District presents two Travel Shows on June 6 at the new Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. During these free three-hour events, participants will meeting their 50 Plus travel professionals while previewing our scheduled destinations and beautiful vacation spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Ash
|7
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC