I value my Southern heritage, not a divisive flag a " Terri Buckner
Prior to my parents' generation, my family was diehard Democrat, not because of politics. Like many of those engaging in the Orange County Schools controversy over the Confederate flag, they claimed a Confederate heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Sammysissy999
|6
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Thu
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC