Hulk Hogan's victory over Gawker rais...

Hulk Hogan's victory over Gawker raises stakes for liability

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Business Insurance

Growing public distrust has resulted in increasing exposure for media companies, as evidenced by the lawsuit former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan won against Gawker Media L.L.C. In March 2016, a six-person jury awarded $60 million to Terry Gene Bollea, aka Mr. Hogan, for emotional distress and $55 million for economic damages, after Gawker in 2012 published a one-minute, 41-second edited sex tape. The jury then slapped another $25 million in punitive damages on Gawker founder Nick Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Apr 30 JWAR 3
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC