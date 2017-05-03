Hulk Hogan's victory over Gawker raises stakes for liability

Growing public distrust has resulted in increasing exposure for media companies, as evidenced by the lawsuit former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan won against Gawker Media L.L.C. In March 2016, a six-person jury awarded $60 million to Terry Gene Bollea, aka Mr. Hogan, for emotional distress and $55 million for economic damages, after Gawker in 2012 published a one-minute, 41-second edited sex tape. The jury then slapped another $25 million in punitive damages on Gawker founder Nick Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.