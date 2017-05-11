Economic Report: Continued jobless claims at lowest level in 28 years
A "Now Hiring!" sign stands on display next to the Jiffy Lube International Inc. booth during a Job News USA career fair in Overland Park, Kansas. The number of people receiving jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in 28 years, the Labor Department said Thursday, a further sign of a healthy labor market.
