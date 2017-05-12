British hospitals hit with huge ransomware attack. Are U.S. hospitals next?
Hackers shut down at least 16 National Health Service hospitals in England Friday by infecting computers with malicious software that could wipe out a patient's files unless a ransom is paid. Media reports said that NHS has been forced to move patients in what may turn out to be a global attack affecting such countries as China and Russia, and possibly the U.S. Friday's attack represents a much larger version of the ransomware assaults that have been occurring at hospitals and health care systems across the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|6
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|Skype sex with Mex babe
|May 6
|Denisserojas831
|1
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC