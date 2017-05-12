British hospitals hit with huge ranso...

British hospitals hit with huge ransomware attack. Are U.S. hospitals next?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Hackers shut down at least 16 National Health Service hospitals in England Friday by infecting computers with malicious software that could wipe out a patient's files unless a ransom is paid. Media reports said that NHS has been forced to move patients in what may turn out to be a global attack affecting such countries as China and Russia, and possibly the U.S. Friday's attack represents a much larger version of the ransomware assaults that have been occurring at hospitals and health care systems across the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) May 12 Sammysissy999 6
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
Skype sex with Mex babe May 6 Denisserojas831 1
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Apr 30 JWAR 3
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC