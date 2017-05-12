British hospitals hit with huge ransomware attack. Are U.S. hospitals next?

Hackers shut down at least 16 National Health Service hospitals in England Friday by infecting computers with malicious software that could wipe out a patient's files unless a ransom is paid. Media reports said that NHS has been forced to move patients in what may turn out to be a global attack affecting such countries as China and Russia, and possibly the U.S. Friday's attack represents a much larger version of the ransomware assaults that have been occurring at hospitals and health care systems across the United States.

