Black & Veatch Celebrates 21 Years of Support for Children's Mercy
Proceeds from the tournament and company giving totaling $350,000 were donated to Children's Mercy. This year's event is helping to fulfill a five-year pledge of $2.1 million made in 2015 to help expand services at the Center for Pediatric Genomic Medicine to include childhood cancers.
