YRC Worldwide Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
YRC Worldwide Inc. today announced that on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss first quarter 2017 financial results. First quarter earnings will be released the same day, May 4, 2017, following the close of the market.
