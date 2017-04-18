YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard...

YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill Teamsters Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Transport Topics

YRC Freight and two of its regional trucking affiliates have turned to pay raises for some hard-to-fill jobs three years after their parent company won pay cuts and other concessions from its Teamsters workforce to avoid bankruptcy. The raises for some dockworkers were outlined in an agreement between the companies and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar '17 Alan Richards 9
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar '17 pylefamily 3
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC