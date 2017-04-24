Tiger Cool Express Receives Funding, ...

Tiger Cool Express Receives Funding, Hires President

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Transport Topics

Tiger Cool Express, a provider of refrigerated intermodal service launched in 2013, has received "significant" additional equity funding from the company's private equity backers, according to CEO Tom Finkbiner, who also said that he plans to step down later this year after a successor is found. Finkbiner, who will stay on as chairman of the Overland Park, Kan.-based company, said the infusion of capital from Tiger Infrastructure Partners and Barings "will allow Tiger Cool Express to continue its fast-growth trajectory and facilitate the goal of becoming the leading provider of temperature-controlled intermodal service in North America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Overland Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Tue Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar '17 Alan Richards 9
See all Overland Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Overland Park Forum Now

Overland Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Overland Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Overland Park, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC