Tiger Cool Express Receives Funding, Hires President
Tiger Cool Express, a provider of refrigerated intermodal service launched in 2013, has received "significant" additional equity funding from the company's private equity backers, according to CEO Tom Finkbiner, who also said that he plans to step down later this year after a successor is found. Finkbiner, who will stay on as chairman of the Overland Park, Kan.-based company, said the infusion of capital from Tiger Infrastructure Partners and Barings "will allow Tiger Cool Express to continue its fast-growth trajectory and facilitate the goal of becoming the leading provider of temperature-controlled intermodal service in North America."
