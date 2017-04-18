The Kansas City Afternoon News Swing
Jodie goodness gets us into the swing of things this afternoon and inspires this quick look at all the Kansas City mainstream media links today. Take a peek: Seafood at the zoo, KC's best-known chefs celebrate Latin food and drink culture at Comida KC, and wine dinners at J. Gilberts and Michael Smith: this week's restaurant events, April 17-23 Courtesy MTGA Wines Monday April 17 Indulge in a four-course wine dinner tonight at J. Gilbert's featuring selections from Sonoma County's Simi Wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|pylefamily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC