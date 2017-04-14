SevenDays Announces Youth Winners of ...

SevenDays Announces Youth Winners of Act of Kindness Writing Competitions

Area high school students are playing a prominent role with 2017 SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World that begins Tuesday, April 18 and continues through Monday, April 24. Now in its third year, SevenDays is an effort to embrace diversity across races, religions and cultures. SevenDays focuses on overcoming tragedy produced by hatred, bigotry and ignorance.

