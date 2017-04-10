Regular risk assessments can help mitigate cyber exposures

Employees and third-party services are most likely the weakest links in a company's cyber security system, but regular risk assessments can help prevent information leaks, a financial services regulatory attorney said last week. "Employees are the sources of many compromises within companies, much more so than the Chinese hackings that we read about every day," said Jeffrey Taft, a partner with Mayer Brown during a conference Wednesday at the firm's New York office.

