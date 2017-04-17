Recor Named Finalist For Award
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas Marist men's lacrosse senior J.D. Recor was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced April 13. The field of 20 candidates announced in February was cut in half after votes from national media. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website now through May 9. One vote is permitted per day per device.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marist Red Foxes.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|pylefamily
|3
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|HonestAbe
|46
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC