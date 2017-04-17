Recor Named Finalist For Award

Recor Named Finalist For Award

Thursday Apr 13

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas Marist men's lacrosse senior J.D. Recor was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced April 13. The field of 20 candidates announced in February was cut in half after votes from national media. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website now through May 9. One vote is permitted per day per device.

