Perry agency expands with addition of agents
The licensed agents have been associated with Tozier Parkway Housh Jones, an Overland Park agency, now closed with the retirement of its owners. Gantz herself was once affiliated with this agency prior to opening her own agency in Perry in January 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JeffCountyNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep olathe
|6 hr
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|pylefamily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC