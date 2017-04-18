PE-backed Hallcon Corp makes two acquisitions
Hallcon Corp , which is backed by Novacap, has acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based Transportation Certification Services Inc and Rail Temps Inc. Both companies provide training, certification, consulting, regulatory compliance and staffing for the rail and transit industries. No financial terms were disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Wed
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Tue
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|pylefamily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC