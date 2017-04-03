Overland Park man sentenced for killing woman he thought was a zombie
An Overland Park man was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for strangling and beating a woman to death last year. Christopher Duane Wallace was under the influence of methamphetamine and later told police he thought 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez was a zombie when he attacked her in January 2016.
