Overland Park man sentenced for killing woman he thought was a zombie

An Overland Park man was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for strangling and beating a woman to death last year. Christopher Duane Wallace was under the influence of methamphetamine and later told police he thought 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez was a zombie when he attacked her in January 2016.

