Kansas House passes on debate of gun policy
The House voted 44-81 on a procedural move by House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, to bring a gun bill to the House floor for debate. If that had gotten 63 votes, it would have allowed lawmakers to suggest a variety of amendments related to firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep olathe
|11 hr
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|pylefamily
|3
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC