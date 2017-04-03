Cosmosphere signs management agreement for proposed Overland Park satellite
Creation of a Cosmosphere satellite in a proposed new Kansas City-area development continues forward, with several recent actions by officials of The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson and developer Price Brothers of Overland Park.
