Citation Issued after KS Group Home Fire

April 06--The Overland Park group home where a fire last month sent six residents to the hospital has been cited for violating several state fire regulations. The March 22 fire caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the home in the 14100 block of Parkhill Street, and the Kansas state fire marshal determined it was accidentally set as a result of careless smoking.

