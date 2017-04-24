Celebrate Metcalf South Demolition
On the bright side, the middle-class can't blame this mall destruction on minorities and must instead look to overbuilding and horrible planning that endures in the suburbs. Checkit: This week marks beginning of the end of the Metcalf South Shopping Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Overland Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|10 hr
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
Find what you want!
Search Overland Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC