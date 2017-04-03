Bob's Automotive; Cambridge; Heavenly Pet Sanctuary; Chamber of Commerce

Bob's Automotive Inc. employees attended the Automotive Service Association Vision Hi-Tech Training and Expo March 3-5 at the Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas. The 2017 Vision event was attended by over 3,542 automotive service professionals from: 45 states within the U.S., six Canadian provinces, Harare, Zimbabwe, St. Maarten, and the British Virgin Islands.

