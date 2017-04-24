a Ia ve got a skink in my pocketa : T...

a Ia ve got a skink in my pocketa : Things heard at annual snake count

Saturday Apr 22

Hallie Steed tromped across the wet, green Flint Hills on Saturday and said something most other of her fellow 7.5 billion humans did not say on that day: "I've got a skink in my pocket." She said it several times, with a sense of wonder, as though reminding herself of the novelty of the thing and what it might mean.

